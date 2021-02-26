https://hannity.com/media-room/don-jr-cuomo-gets-emmys-for-sending-grandmas-to-their-death-desantis-got-hell-for-open-beaches/

TRUMP JR ON HANNITY: Mueller Report is ‘Vindication’ for ALL AMERICANS that Support the President

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.29.19

Donald Trump Jr. spoke with Fox News’ Sean Hannity live from the President’s packed rally in Michigan Thursday night; saying Robert Mueller’s final report is total “vindication” for all Americans that support the Commander-in-Chief.

“You and your family have been through over two-years of never-ending attacks, speculation, collusion, jail, all of it… What’s your general reaction?” asked Hannity.

“It’s great. It’s been an incredible vindication, but it’s really been a vindication for the hard-working Americans that stuck with us through all of the nonsense, all of the lies… It’s really nice,” said Trump Jr.

“When you look at my father’s winning track-record despite the largest witch hunt ever perpetrated on the American people, imagine what he can do now with that cloud lifted off his back?” he asked.

