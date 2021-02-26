https://hannity.com/media-room/don-jr-cuomo-gets-emmys-for-sending-grandmas-to-their-death-desantis-got-hell-for-open-beaches/
TRUMP JR ON HANNITY: Mueller Report is ‘Vindication’ for ALL AMERICANS that Support the President
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.29.19
Donald Trump Jr. spoke with Fox News’ Sean Hannity live from the President’s packed rally in Michigan Thursday night; saying Robert Mueller’s final report is total “vindication” for all Americans that support the Commander-in-Chief.
“You and your family have been through over two-years of never-ending attacks, speculation, collusion, jail, all of it… What’s your general reaction?” asked Hannity.
“It’s great. It’s been an incredible vindication, but it’s really been a vindication for the hard-working Americans that stuck with us through all of the nonsense, all of the lies… It’s really nice,” said Trump Jr.
“When you look at my father’s winning track-record despite the largest witch hunt ever perpetrated on the American people, imagine what he can do now with that cloud lifted off his back?” he asked.
Watch Donald Trump Jr. on ‘Hannity’ above.
TRUMP JR on HANNITY: Here’s What’s Next for Donald Trump After Leaving the White House
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.16.21
Donald Trump Jr. stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Monday night to discuss his father’s ambitions, goals, and message for all Americans after leaving the White House for Florida on January 20th.
“I thought the tapes they put together were devastating for the Democrats. If you applied the same standards, all of them would be impeached and put-on trial,” said Hannity.
“Republican leadership will do nothing, because that’s what they do best, nothing,” said Trump Jr. “Imagine if any prosecutor in America was caught manufacturing evidence against a witness. That would be a jailable offense.”
“The American people are with Donald Trump. I saw it all day,” he added. “My father is going to keep pushing the America First Agenda.”
Watch Trump Jr. on ‘Hannity’ above.