Donald Trump Jr. singled out Republican Conference chair Liz Cheney on Friday for a “failed movement,” by repeatedly criticizing her father and the policies her family supports.

“‘Lincoln Project Liz,’ as I like to call her, is the leader of that failed movement, and if we want to go back to losing…” Trump Jr. said. “If we want to go back to an America last policy, we should be following that.”

Trump Jr. spoke at CPAC on Friday in Orlando, Florida, ripping the Cheney dynasty with several politically themed jokes.

Noting that President Joe Biden was again bombing the Middle East, Trump Jr. added, “Speaking of bombing the Middle East, have you seen Liz Cheney’s poll numbers?”

“Liz Cheney and her politics are only slightly less popular than her father is at a quail hunt,” he continued, referring to when her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, accidentally shot a hunting partner in the face with a shotgun in 2006.

“Her family has a long history of friendly fire,” he quipped, alluding to Cheney’s most recent comments about how Trump should not play a role in the political future of the Republican party.

Under Cheney’s leadership, Trump Jr. warned, Republicans would return to the era of the Republicans who repeatedly sold out the American people and caved on their principles.

“They’ve caved to every special interest, they’ve caved to corporate America, they’ve caved and bowed to the radical left that hates their guts, hates their values, and hates their freedoms,” he said.

He said that Cheney and Biden probably both agreed with the recent bombing attacks in Syria.

“If it’s one thing she and Joe Biden definitely want to do, it’s bomb the Middle East,” he said. “Everything else is a disaster.”

