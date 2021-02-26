https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/QQ2IcBuYbv7HXoXWdc_wlDgecQ-a-BFuuwuv_fQ9n4gN9fSObrDYTqpSrmIaDqJsyMlxq-ruSQUIfI0zufBxLx8Pydplp-DuvZoip-I1A5U
Episode 395 – Precedent Trump
So here we are in 2021, living in the smoking wreckage of Pax Americana. What was the meaning of the last four years? What lessons have been learned, and how will those lessons be applied going forward? What, in other words, was Precedent Trump?[embedded content]
Candidate Trump embraces “Lock Her Up” Chant
Candidate Trump to Hillary: “Because You’d Be in Jail!”
President Trump praises Bill and Hillary on inauguration day
President Trump: “That plays great before the election. Now we don’t care!”
“We’re gonna drain the swamp of Washington, we’re gonna have fun doing it.”
“And we are going to drain the swamp of corruption in Washington, D.C.”
“We are going to DRAIN . . . THE . . . SWAMP!”
“It is time to drain . . . the swamp.”
“NATO is obsolete, it’s old, it’s fat, it’s sloppy”
“But they asked me about NATO, I said it’s obsolete”
“Recently I have said that NATO was obsolete.”
“We’ve destabilized the middle east and it’s a mess.”
Trump announces strikes on Syria
“The war in Iraq was a big, fat mistake.”
Candidate Trump talks about vaccine/autism link
President Trump launches Operation Warp Speed
Bob Costas Talks with Vince McMahon About the #XFL 2001
Mr. McMahon and Donald Trump announce the Battle of the Billionaires
Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (radio script)
Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (novel)
U.S. to pay World Health Organization more than $200 million by end of month
Vaccine Bait & Switch: As Millions Pulled From WHO, Trump Gives Billions To Gates-Founded GAVI
US officially rejoins the Paris climate accord
New Pacific Trade Deal Is Biden’s Road Back to the TPP
Unplugging From the Matrix – #SolutionsWatch
Former CIA official Jeremy Bash, now of NBC News
Austin Orders Military Stand Down to Address Challenge of Extremism in the Ranks
Proposed Bill Would Bar QAnon, Capitol Protestors from Cleared Positions
The New Domestic War on Terror is Coming
Biden Administration Urged to Take Fresh Look at Domestic Terrorism
Cass Sunstein tapped to chair WHO technical advisory group
Cass Sunstein – Cognitive infiltration
