Episode 395 – Precedent Trump

So here we are in 2021, living in the smoking wreckage of Pax Americana. What was the meaning of the last four years? What lessons have been learned, and how will those lessons be applied going forward? What, in other words, was Precedent Trump?

SHOW NOTES

Candidate Trump embraces “Lock Her Up” Chant

Candidate Trump to Hillary: “Because You’d Be in Jail!”

President Trump praises Bill and Hillary on inauguration day

President Trump: “That plays great before the election. Now we don’t care!”

“We’re gonna drain the swamp of Washington, we’re gonna have fun doing it.”

Trump appoints Bolton

“And we are going to drain the swamp of corruption in Washington, D.C.”

Trump appoints Pompeo

“We are going to DRAIN . . . THE . . . SWAMP!”

Trump appoints Giuliani

“It is time to drain . . . the swamp.”

Trump appoints Haspel

“NATO is obsolete, it’s old, it’s fat, it’s sloppy”

“And I said it’s obsolete”

“But they asked me about NATO, I said it’s obsolete”

“Recently I have said that NATO was obsolete.”

“It’s no longer obsolete.”

“We’ve destabilized the middle east and it’s a mess.”

Trump announces strikes on Syria

“The war in Iraq was a big, fat mistake.”

Trump’s speech on Afghanistan

Candidate Trump talks about vaccine/autism link

President Trump launches Operation Warp Speed

Bob Costas Talks with Vince McMahon About the #XFL​ 2001

Mr. McMahon and Donald Trump announce the Battle of the Billionaires

Obama: A Legacy of Ashes

Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (radio script)

Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (novel)

Hate Inc. by Matt Taibi

U.S. to pay World Health Organization more than $200 million by end of month

Vaccine Bait & Switch: As Millions Pulled From WHO, Trump Gives Billions To Gates-Founded GAVI

US officially rejoins the Paris climate accord

New Pacific Trade Deal Is Biden’s Road Back to the TPP

Unplugging From the Matrix – #SolutionsWatch

RevelationsRadioNews.com

Former CIA official Jeremy Bash, now of NBC News

Austin Orders Military Stand Down to Address Challenge of Extremism in the Ranks

Proposed Bill Would Bar QAnon, Capitol Protestors from Cleared Positions

The New Domestic War on Terror is Coming

Biden Administration Urged to Take Fresh Look at Domestic Terrorism

Cass Sunstein tapped to chair WHO technical advisory group

Cass Sunstein – Cognitive infiltration

