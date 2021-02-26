https://www.oann.com/facebook-bans-myanmar-military-despite-election-fraud-concerns/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=facebook-bans-myanmar-military-despite-election-fraud-concerns

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT – Friday, February 26, 2021

Big Tech giants attempted to silence the Myanmar military over its effort to reverse vote fraud in that country. On Thursday, Facebook banned the Myanmar military from using its platform, including Instagram. The social media giant accused officials of staging a coup and inciting violence.

Facebook also moved to de-platform several commercial companies in Myanmar by accusing them of having ties to the military. On February 1, the military ousted the Myanmar government and alleged rampant voter fraud in the country’s November 2020 election.

Facebook failed to address the concerns of fraud.

“We’re continuing to treat the situation in Myanmar as an emergency,” Facebook Director of Public Policy Rafael Frankel said. “And we remain focused on the safety of our community, and the people of Myanmar more broadly.”

Myanmar generals said a civilian rule will be restored within one year, during which they will conduct an election reform to prevent fraud going forward.

