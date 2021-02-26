https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/fbi-becomes-national-joke-esteemed-agency-now-posting-wanted-alerts-young-women-walked-us-capitol/

Do you remember when the FBI used to search for and offer rewards for information on terrorist killers?

That was before the Trump years.
Now the FBI is spending tens of millions on locating Trump supporters who walked through the US Capitol on January 6th.

Democrat-promoted groups Antifa and Black Lives Matter caused nearly $2 billion in damages last year alone.
Trump supporters and the Antifa activists who joined them may have caused $20,000-$100,000 in damages on Janary 6th at the US Capitol?

So it only makes sense that the FBI would be searching for Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol or were let in by Capitol police officers.

This young woman.

This guy looks dangerous?

Another dangerous MAGA supporter

Another dangerous thug.

