Do you remember when the FBI used to search for and offer rewards for information on terrorist killers?

That was before the Trump years.

Now the FBI is spending tens of millions on locating Trump supporters who walked through the US Capitol on January 6th.

Democrat-promoted groups Antifa and Black Lives Matter caused nearly $2 billion in damages last year alone.

Trump supporters and the Antifa activists who joined them may have caused $20,000-$100,000 in damages on Janary 6th at the US Capitol?

So it only makes sense that the FBI would be searching for Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol or were let in by Capitol police officers.

This young woman.

A number of people involved in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 are still at large. Help the #FBI apprehend them. If you recognize this individual, submit a tip to https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. When you leave a tip, reference photo 236. pic.twitter.com/xDuq1DaMdl — FBI (@FBI) February 25, 2021

This guy looks dangerous?

Another dangerous MAGA supporter

Help the #FBI capture the rest of the individuals who took part in the January 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol. Visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD if you have information regarding this participant. When you leave a tip, refer to photo 221. pic.twitter.com/avHQtRFq5M — FBI (@FBI) February 18, 2021

Another dangerous thug.

