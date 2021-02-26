https://www.theblaze.com/news/mark-meadows-trump-cpac-speech-next-administration

Mark Meadows, former chief of staff for former President Donald Trump, said this week that Trump’s upcoming CPAC speech is set to reveal that the former commander in chief is planning for the “next administration.”

Trump is set to deliver Sunday’s keynote speech on the final day of CPAC’s four-day conference in what will be his first major address since leaving office in January.

What are the details?

Meadows said Thursday night that Trump’s CPAC 2021 speech is poised to lay out “what the future may look like” and will mark the beginning of planning for the “next administration.”

According to Newsweek, Meadows received the information from Trump himself during a lengthy phone call.

“You’re going to see a speech on Sunday that not only talks about the beginning, but what the future may look like,” he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “I spoke to President Trump last night for a fairly lengthy conversation, where we’re talking about America, where it needs to go, the America First agenda.”

He added, “What we will see on Sunday is the start of planning for the next administration, and I can tell you, the people at the top of that list all have ‘Trump’ as their last name.”

What else?



In January, the Wall Street Journal reported that the former president was considering launching a third political party — the “Patriot Party.”

The Wall Street Journal, citing inside sources purporting to be familiar with the matter, reported, “Trump discussed the matter with several aides and other people close to him last week. The president said he would want to call the new party the ‘Patriot Party,’ the people said.”

In a farewell address prior to leaving office, Trump said that the movement is “only just beginning.”

“As I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning,” he said. “There’s never been anything like it. The belief that a nation must serve its citizens will not dwindle but instead only grow stronger by the day. As long as the American people hold in their hearts deep and devoted love of country, then there is nothing this nation cannot achieve.”

In his final speech as president, Trump said, “We will be back in some form.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

