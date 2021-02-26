https://justthenews.com/government/congress/freshman-firebrand-rep-cawthorn-warns-cpac-democrats-will-turn-us-communist-ash?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Freshman firebrand Rep. Madison Cawthorn in his debut Saturday as a CPAC speaker warned the crowd that Democrats are trying to turn the U.S. into a “Communist ash heap.”

The North Carolina Republican – the morning after House Democrats passed a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package – said the United States is “walking down a road very near socialism.”

“They are trying to turn this country into a Communist ash heap,” he said, according to Fox News. “It is not enough take on the status quo and say, ‘I’ll just patiently wait for my time.’ My friends, If we do that we will not have a country to inherit.”

The 25-year-old Cawthorn also spoke as Republican Donald Trump is no longer president and Democrats effectively control the White House, Senate and House.

“This new generation of young conservatives, we do not want a seat at the table to talk about, react to what Democrats do, we want to run the whole damn table,” continued Cawthorn, Fox also reports. “It is time to stand up and say we are no longer just going to react to what the Democrats do when they try to do all of these major spending bills.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

