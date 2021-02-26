https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/friday-cpac-conference-live-stream-rsbn-desantis-gaetz-cawthorn-blackburn-cotton-scott-etc-trump-sunday/
Right Side Broadcasting Network is carrying CPAC this weekend in Orlando, Florida.
On Friday Governor Ron DeSantis, Matt Gaetz, Madison Cawthorn, Tom Cotton, Rick Scott and Marsha Blackburn are speaking to the gathering.
Rep @CawthornforNC encourages young conservatives to take responsibility and get involved. #CPAC2021 #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/t31noXbKhF
— CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 26, 2021
Here is the live stream video:
