https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/friday-cpac-conference-live-stream-rsbn-desantis-gaetz-cawthorn-blackburn-cotton-scott-etc-trump-sunday/

Right Side Broadcasting Network is carrying CPAC this weekend in Orlando, Florida.

On Friday Governor Ron DeSantis, Matt Gaetz, Madison Cawthorn, Tom Cotton, Rick Scott and Marsha Blackburn are speaking to the gathering.

Here is the live stream video:

TRENDING: Breaking: Biden Bombs Syria to Punish Iran for Attacks on US in Iraq

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...