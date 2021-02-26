https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/26/glass-houses-guys-the-lincoln-projects-latest-swing-at-the-gop-hits-waaaaay-too-close-to-home/

Guys, we’re starting to think the Lincoln Project just can’t handle all the pressure that goes along with trying to navigate through multiple scandals.

Because no one sane would ever think that a tweet like this is a good idea:

They never delete this stuff, as they have no shame whatsoever, but we grabbed a screenshot anyway:

We’ve seen some pretty funny memes based on this photo:

The Lincoln Project’s is funny, too, but not in a good way. More in a look-how-insanely-self-unaware-we-are-no-seriously-keep-paying-attention-to-us kind of way.

Who on God’s green earth thought their tweet would do them any favors?

They should just lay off, period.

Just pathetic all around, Lincoln Project.

