(ZEROHEDGE) – The global COVID death toll has surpassed another macabre milestone: more than 2.5MM people have died from the virus around the world.

Although globally new deaths are falling thanks to changing weather patterns and the rollout of various COVID-19 vaccines in certain hard-hit countries, with over 800K deaths, Europe is the hardest hit region, followed by Latin America and the Caribbean, then the US and Canada.

Nearly half of these deaths can be attributed to just five countries: the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, India and the UK. They have reported 506K, 250K, 183K and 122.3K deaths each, respectively. The combined global tally according to Johns Hopkins University topped 1MM on Sept. 28, a little over nine months after the first death was recorded in Wuhan. The world topped 2MM on Jan. 15 – roughly six weeks ago.

