On Thursday Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) spoke on the House Floor about God’s will and a nation in rebellion against God.

Greg Steube repeated himself, “I’m going to repeat that line again. Whenever a nation’s laws no longer reflect the standards of God, that nation is in rebellion against him and will inevitably bear the consequences. And I think we are seeing the consequences of rejecting God in our country today. And this bill speaks directly against what is laid out in scripture…”

That’s when Democrat leader Jerry Nadler jumped in, “Mr. Steube when any religious tradition ascribes as God’s will has no concern of this Congress.”

This was quite stunning – even for a top Democrat.

During the debate yesterday over the Equality Act, a measure that would create a right to kill babies in abortions and force Americans to fund abortions, Republicans accused Democrats of ignoring Biblical values. And a surprising comment from pro-abortion Democrat Congressman Jerry Nadler confirmed that to be true. Part of the debate over the pro-abortion measure revolved around sex and gender issues and Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) upset Democrats when he confirmed God makes boys and girls unique. “When men or women claim to be able to choose their own sexual identity, they are making a statement that God did not know what he was doing when he created them,” the congressman said. “The gender confusion that exists in our culture today is a clear rejection of God’s good design. Whenever a nation’s laws no longer reflect the standards of God that nation is in rebellion against him and will inevitably bear the consequences,” the congressman said. “We are seeing the consequences of rejecting God here in our country today.” That promoted a rather shocking comment from Nadler. “What any religious tradition describes as God’s will is no concern of this Congress,” he admitted.

