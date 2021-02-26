http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wm9f3JyH1VA/

The organization behind the annual Golden Globes awards said it will add black members to its ranks following criticism that the group doesn’t have any black voters among its 87 current members.

“We are fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, TV and the artists inspiring and educating them,” the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. (HFPA) said in a statement sent to multiple news outlets late Thursday.

“We understand that we need to bring in Black [sic] members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for the HFPA said its membership is majority female and that 35 percent of its members are from non-European countries.

The HFPA still hasn’t said if it will clean up its long-standing practices that have made the Golden Globes the butt of jokes for years.

The organization continues to allow voters to accept studio perks that include gifts and overseas junkets. It has also come under fire for excluding real journalists from its roster of members in favor of individuals with murky ties to the journalism profession, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

NBC will air the 78th annual Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler presiding over a broadcast that will take place on opposite coasts. This year’s broadcast won’t feature a fashion red carpet and is expected to follow social distancing protocols.

