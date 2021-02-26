https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/540678-golden-statue-of-trump-at-cpac-draws-ridicule-online

A golden statue of former President TrumpDonald TrumpDonald Trump Jr. calls Bruce Springsteen’s dropped charges ‘liberal privilege’ Schiff sees challenges for intel committee, community in Trump’s shadow McConnell says he’d back Trump as 2024 GOP nominee MORE was unveiled late Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla., quickly prompting ridicule from social media users, many of whom compared it to the Old Testament account of the Golden Calf.

Video showed the statue being rolled out through hallways at the annual right-wing conference. The structure includes a golden figure of Trump wearing a suit jacket and red tie, paired with American-flag shorts and flip flops.

Several people stopped to pose with the statue, with one woman saying, “Awesome,” and another person commenting, “That is so cool.” Another person can then be heard in the video starting to chant, “four more years.”

Despite the praise from attendees, social media users argued that the statue showed some conservatives’ unhealthy obsession with Trump, with one Twitter user jokingly writing, “I asked CPAC if they were afraid of offending God with a golden Trump statue and they said ‘Trump is God.’”

I asked CPAC if they were afraid of offending God with a golden Trump statue and they said “Trump is God.” (I’m kidding, I think)pic.twitter.com/tW0zFobjyh — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 26, 2021

Others, including University of Virginia Center for Politics founder and Director Larry Sabato, connected the statue to the book of Exodus.

In the Old Testament story, the Golden Calf was worshipped by the Israelites in the absence of Moses as he went up to Mount Sinai. In the Bible, God punished those who worshipped the golden structure instead of him, destroying the calf and killing about 3,000 people.

Ah, the Golden Calf. Cue Moses. https://t.co/uG2yPbMS14 — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) February 26, 2021

Al Cardenas, former chairman of the American Conservative Union (ACU), tagged the organization in a Twitter post sharing the video Friday morning, writing, “Its come down to this. Worshiping the Golden Impeached.”

Its come down to this. Worshiping the Golden Impeached @ ACU https://t.co/q6VxHPUnQZ — Al Cardenas (@AlCardenasFL_DC) February 26, 2021

Trump is expected to speak at CPAC on Sunday, marking his first public appearance since leaving office and after being acquitted by the Senate in his second impeachment trial.

He is expected to go on the offensive against President Biden in his address, as well as hint at — but not announce — a 2024 presidential bid.

The conference will also serve as an opportunity for other GOP 2024 hopefuls to appeal to members of the party. The list of other speakers who are also considered by many to be potential White House candidates include Govs. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemHaley isolated after Trump fallout South Dakota AG had glasses of man killed in car crash after the incident The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The AIDS Institute – Finger-pointing on Capitol riot; GOP balks at Biden relief plan MORE of South Dakota and Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Divided House on full display Haley isolated after Trump fallout Trump to reemerge on political scene at CPAC MORE of Florida; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The AIDS Institute – Ahead: One-shot vax, easing restrictions, fiscal help Trump to reemerge on political scene at CPAC China labels human rights criticism ‘groundless’ MORE; and Sens. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzJohn Boehner tells Cruz to ‘go f— yourself’ in unscripted audiobook asides: report Huawei backs supply chain security standards in wake of SolarWinds breach The Memo: Biden faces first major setback as Tanden teeters MORE (Texas), Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyOpen-ended antitrust is an innovation killer Haley isolated after Trump fallout Trump to reemerge on political scene at CPAC MORE (Mo.), Rick Scott (Fla.) and Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonTrump to reemerge on political scene at CPAC Romney-Cotton, a Cancun cabbie and the minimum wage debate On The Money: Schumer urges Democrats to stick together on .9T bill | Collins rules out GOP support for Biden relief plan | Powell fights inflation fears MORE (Ark.).

