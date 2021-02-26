https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/good-news-public-pressure-new-hampshire-ags-office-rescinds-plan-move-voting-machines-state-capitol-investigation/
Guest post by Dr. David Strang, Belknap County Republican Committee State Committee Member
As this audit is being done to reassure the citizens of Windham that their machines indeed operated properly on Nov. 3rd and that their votes were counted accurately, it is felt by most involved that this Windham audit should be done in front of its citizens, not in the distant State capital of Concord. It makes no sense to subject sensitive electronic machinery to needless transport in winter and then leave them unattended in Concord, rather than locked in a secure vault in the town, which has ownership of the devices. In following with this sentiment, town officials indicated they would likely refuse to unlock the vault and allow this apparent confiscation of their machines.
To those advocating for this long-delayed investigation, it is clear the AGs office has lost the trust of the people to whom it is accountable, the citizens of not just Windham, but New Hampshire. They have clearly demonstrated their office to be an unwilling participant in this audit process and disrespectful to the rights of the citizens. SB43 is currently scheduled to be heard in the House Election Law Committee on March 5 at 10:30 am. Concerned citizens of the State should contact Committee members to urge support for this bill.