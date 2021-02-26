http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8fvoyy4yChM/

A coalition of conservatives in Georgia issued a statement applauding the Georgia State Elections Board calling on the state’s Attorney General Chris Carr to investigate Stacey Abrams’ New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Abrams in 2014.

“Grassroots conservatives across Georgia – and the nation – are calling for a full investigation into Stacey Abrams and her shady network of George Soros funded political groups,” Stop Stacey Senior Strategist Jeremy Brand said in a statement. “It’s time to reveal their efforts to undermine election integrity and hold them accountable for their questionable behavior.”

The group also announced the launch of a petition “demanding accountability for Shady Stacey Abrams and her voter registration group.”

The press release announcing the petition provided background about the group’s effort:

The New Georgia Project is no stranger to controversy. In 2018, the organization was repeatedly slapped with tax liens for failing to pay unemployment taxes. In 2020, the NGP hoarded nearly half a million dollars in PPP loansmeant to keep struggling small businesses afloat. And now, the NGP is under active investigation for attempting to register out-of-state voters.

According to the Stop Stacey website, the group is funded by “hardworking Americans” with a mission to “mobilize grassroots Americans who want to save America from radical liberal Stacy Abrams.”

The group states its mission is also to “safeguard the Constitution and the America first agenda.”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com

