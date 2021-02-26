https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/harvard-club-cancels-event-set-feature-expert-cancel-culture/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Harvard Business School Club of New York has cancelled an event set to feature James Lindsay – an expert on cancel culture.

Lindsay is co-author of the 2020 book “Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity – and Why This Harms Everybody,” and founder of New Discourses, a website that takes on trending educational, cultural and social justice issues with a critical eye.

Lindsay, who holds a PhD in mathematics, is also a member of the “grievance studies” publishing project. He was slated to discuss “Cynical Theories” at the Harvard Business School Club event, set for March 11. But on Tuesday night, he tweeted it had been cancelled.

