https://thehill.com/policy/finance/540673-hawley-backs-sanders-style-plan-b-on-15-minimum-wage

Sen. Josh HawleyJoshua (Josh) David HawleyOpen-ended antitrust is an innovation killer Haley isolated after Trump fallout Trump to reemerge on political scene at CPAC MORE (R-Mo.) on Friday announced a plan to tax big companies that don’t pay their workers at least $15 per hour, an alternative minimum wage approach also put forth by by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHouse Democrats to keep minimum wage hike in COVID-19 relief bill for Friday vote Sanders slams parliamentarian decision on minimum wage Parliamentarian nixes minimum wage hike in coronavirus bill MORE (I-Vt.) and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenBiden nominee previews post-Trump trade agenda Labor expands jobless aid for workers who reject employers skirting COVID-19 rules Democrats hesitant to raise taxes amid pandemic MORE (D-Ore.).

“For decades, the wages of everyday, working Americans have remained stagnate [sic] while monopoly corporations have consolidated industry after industry, securing record profits for CEOs and investment bankers,” Hawley said in a statement.

“Mega-corporations can afford to pay their workers $15 an hour, and it’s long past time they do so, but this should not come at the expense of small businesses already struggling to make it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Progressive Democrats pushing for a $15 minimum wage suffered a blow Thursday night when Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled that the policy could not be included in the budget reconciliation process.

Democrats hoped to pass the wage as part of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package using the reconciliation process that only requires a simple majority to pass in the Senate.

Sanders flayed the opinion and said he would work on an amendment to tax big, profitable companies paying below $15 an hour.

“That amendment must be included in this reconciliation bill,” he said.

The details of the various plans do not align, particularly elements that would subsidize wages for small companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it is not the first time Hawley and Sanders find themselves supporting similar policy goals. Last year, the two teamed up on legislation to increase COVID-19 stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.

Then-President Trump Donald TrumpDonald Trump Jr. calls Bruce Springsteen’s dropped charges ‘liberal privilege’ Schiff sees challenges for intel committee, community in Trump’s shadow McConnell says he’d back Trump as 2024 GOP nominee MORE endorsed the approach, leading to a wave of GOP support for the measure, but only after the legislation already passed both chambers and could not be amended. Trump signed the original legislation into law.

President Biden Joe BidenBiden ‘disappointed’ in Senate parliamentarian ruling but ‘respects’ decision Taylor Swift celebrates House passage of Equality Act Donald Trump Jr. calls Bruce Springsteen’s dropped charges ‘liberal privilege’ MORE‘s current COVID-19 proposal would provide a $1,400 stimulus, making up the difference between the $600 approved in September and the $2,000 figure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

