Once Jim Acosta heard Trump was going to be at CPAC you KNOW he had to show!

And truth be told, seeing the reaction from people attending warms our evil editor hearts – it’s just like the good ol’ days.

Watch.

The crowd at CPAC surrounds CNN’s Jim Acosta chanting “CNN sucks”

pic.twitter.com/j2yq54N321 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 26, 2021

Some things never change.

Thank goodness.

Even COVID couldn’t stop the love/hate relationship the Right has with Jim.

And vice/versa.

Fact check: True — Frankie Capobianco (@FrankieC_says) February 26, 2021

Yup.

well that’s true — Cigarbabee 💜 (@CigarBabee) February 26, 2021

Seeing a theme?

😹😹😹🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — St Leroy (@6SaintLeroy9) February 26, 2021

Why did he go and why did CNN send him…same reason: they need a bogey man and if they rile up the conservatives it builds their poor ratings with their liberal base. — Pola Bear (@gatewayscott) February 26, 2021

We told ’em, if Trump wasn’t re-elected their ratings were going to end up in the crapper. Acosta is there because they need something to get people to pay attention and clearly they don’t want to talk about Biden bombing Syria.

So Jim gets to go to CPAC.

And CNN hopes people will hate this enough to pay attention.

***

