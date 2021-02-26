https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/expected-trumps-first-speech-since-leaving-white-house/

Former President Donald Trump is set to give his first major address since leaving the White House at CPAC this weekend — and people familiar with his plans have leaked what we can expect to hear.

According to a report from Fox News, Trump will be offering “a stinging rebuke of the first month of the Biden presidency — while laying out what the GOP needs to do to take Congress in the 2022 midterms.”

“He knows it’s a very important reset for him and for the country and for half the country and so many people who are here in this ballroom,” CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday.

Trump is expected to rail against Biden’s rollbacks of policies that were tough on illegal immigration, accuse Biden of pushing identity politics over American identity, the need to reopen schools, and the damage Biden is doing to our workforce. Additionally, he will be pushing the need to break up Big Tech, according to the report.

Fox reports that “Trump is expected to go between ‘warming up to the idea of a 2024 run, and walking right up to the line of announcing another campaign’ — though he is not expected to make an actual announcement.”

“He will talk about policies that he believes have been successful for the party, while describing a divide in the party between the grassroots and a handful of Beltway insiders. Trump is expected to name names,” the report states.

