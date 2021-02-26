https://www.theblaze.com/news/high-school-puts-band-members-in-tents

Wenatchee High School in Washington state came up with a novel way to allow band members to practice their instruments while remaining socially distant in the battle against COVID-19 — placing the students inside individual tents,

KCPQ-TV reported.

“We are not putting these in every classroom,” Principal Eric Anderson told the station, adding that the idea was a collaboration with local health officials. “I don’t want anybody to think out there this is the solution to more kids in the classroom. I don’t think that would work, but in this scenario, it’s worked really well.”

Image source: KCPQ-TV video screenshot

Anderson added to

Wenatchee World that his students have been back in school on a hybrid schedule since Jan. 26.

Tidal wave of reactions

Some folks deemed it a clever idea to put kids in tents so they could play their musical instruments: “Wenatchee HS Band is an award-winning org. I applaud their efforts of maintaining their standards while still trying to adhere to safety,” one Twitter user wrote. “While it may look ridiculous, these kids wouldn’t do it if they didn’t want to.”

But plenty of other social media users have been mocking the move:

You knew the “Spinal Tap” references would surface, too, right?

Others were similarly disturbed and amused:

“Well this confirms it,” another Twitter user declared. “Our decision to move to a Red state is definitely correct.”

“Can someone in the Wenatchee area donate a couple of their old camping tents to the high school for the poor tuba players?” another user asked.

“That adults, government, teachers or parents, would abuse young people like this is unimaginable,” another commenter wrote.

“They’re just f***ing with us at this point,” another user said.

“This is absolutely insane,” another commenter noted. “I fear for these kids[‘] mental health.”

“Excellent example of Rule through FEAR — once you sacrifice your freedom for security you will soon have none,” another user said. “Time to tell main stream media & dems we are no longer afraid. Time to shout ‘FREEDOM,’ take off our masks, open businesses and schools and hug our family and neighbors.”

“This is beyond stupid. We have lost our minds,” another commenter wrote. “Every day I say it can’t get more asinine…and yet it does.”

