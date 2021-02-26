https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/26/hope-joe-sees-this-bro-wapo-fact-checker-and-glenn-kessler-explain-how-hhs-nominee-xavier-becerra-didnt-really-sue-a-group-of-nuns/

All the haters out there saying that Joe Biden’s HHS Secretary nominee Xavier Becerra sued a group of nuns need to get their facts straight.

And who better to help them do that than the Washington Post Fact Checker?

Let’s do this:

New #FactChecker –> Biden’s pick for HHS sued the Trump administration, not a group of nuns https://t.co/TOFj6YM6Xk — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 26, 2021

It’s totally different, you guys.

Salvador Rizzo explains:

Becerra did not sue the Little Sisters of the Poor as attorney general. California and other states sued the Trump administration to block regulatory moves that they argued were an attack on the ACA’s contraceptive mandate. The Little Sisters of the Poor intervened on its own initiative in that court battle, taking Trump’s side. For these reasons, it’s misleading to say Becerra sued the nuns.

However, the Little Sisters are a litigant in the case, recognized by the courts as having a stake in the outcome and standing to participate in the proceedings. The Little Sisters and Becerra have been arguing on opposing sides, even if the attorney general did not sue the nuns.

These legal complexities make it difficult to assign a Pinocchio rating. Suffice it to say there’s a difference between suing nuns and suing the federal government in a case that nuns decide to join.

It’s just too complex! Becerra’s critics just don’t understand the complexities, complexities that make it difficult for the Washington Post Fact Checker to assign a Pinocchio rating.

I suggest people actually read the fact check before commenting. Your points are all addressed in the fact check. pic.twitter.com/rHyLQH7RbC — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 26, 2021

Shut up, rubes! Why aren’t you satisfied?

“I shot the Sheriff, but I didn’t shoot the Deputy” – Glenn Kessler https://t.co/ZPL0vUnGr7 — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) February 26, 2021

Hell of a Fact Checker.

Look, officer, I didn’t attack a nun. I was fighting this dude and she came over and… https://t.co/vrUHec9Qmi — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 26, 2021

Just amazing.

He sued the federal government because it wouldn’t let him persecute nuns for their religious beliefs. That’s worse. — Sam Marlow (@SamMarlow79) February 26, 2021

Nuns had nothing to do with it? Does it ever get exhausting carrying all that water for your team? https://t.co/UVhYQtthHT — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 26, 2021

Maybe the more you do it, the easier it gets.

I give you credit for working this hard. pic.twitter.com/7r5T0Z59h4 — Todd Lowman (@tclowman) February 26, 2021

Do you ever just start crying at night when you’re trying to fall asleep and not know why? — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) February 26, 2021

Maytag doesn’t make a machine that even attempts to spin like you. Seriously, stop digging. You’re embarrassing yourself here, even more than normal. https://t.co/78sSGxrc5N — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 26, 2021

And for the guy who nominated him.

Press Secretary Glenn Kessler to the Biden rescue. — Paul #BillsMafia (@BillsMafia1985) February 26, 2021

I hope Joe sees this, bro. — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) February 26, 2021

