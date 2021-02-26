https://www.oann.com/house-holds-hearing-on-capitol-break-in-security-failures/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=house-holds-hearing-on-capitol-break-in-security-failures

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:22 AM PT – Friday, February 26, 2021

Members of the House Appropriations Committee held a hearing on security failures leading up to the January 6 capitol break.

On Thursday, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told lawmakers police knew of the possible violence heading towards the capitol, but it was much worse than expected. She said the department faced some operational challenges, adding their emergency notification system has undergone a number of recent changes.

Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy Blodgett said the “intelligence missteps” put officers at risk and resulted in inadequate preparation.

“Although we knew the likelihood for violence by extremists, no credible threat indicated that tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol,” he explained. “Nor did the intelligence received from the FBI or any other law enforcement partner indicate such a threat.”

Rep. @rosadelauro: “How many officers are under investigation?” Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman: “Right now we have 35 officers that are under investigation and we do have six police officers that have been suspended with their police powers being revoked.” pic.twitter.com/AWQbcoiJBv — CSPAN (@cspan) February 25, 2021

Pittman added, 35 capitol officers are currently under investigation and six others have been suspended following the incident.

