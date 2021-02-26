https://www.oann.com/house-holds-hearing-on-capitol-break-in-security-failures/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=house-holds-hearing-on-capitol-break-in-security-failures

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on in Washington. Lies, misinformation and conspiracy theories related to the 2020 election are gaining traction among local, county and state Republicans, who are using their online platforms to disseminate many of the same dangerous messages that led to the violent insurrection at the Capitol last month. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, protesters climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

UPDATED 8:22 AM PT – Friday, February 26, 2021

Members of the House Appropriations Committee held a hearing on security failures leading up to the January 6 capitol break.

On Thursday, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told lawmakers police knew of the possible violence heading towards the capitol, but it was much worse than expected. She said the department faced some operational challenges, adding their emergency notification system has undergone a number of recent changes.

Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy Blodgett said the “intelligence missteps” put officers at risk and resulted in inadequate preparation.

“Although we knew the likelihood for violence by extremists, no credible threat indicated that tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol,” he explained. “Nor did the intelligence received from the FBI or any other law enforcement partner indicate such a threat.”

Pittman added, 35 capitol officers are currently under investigation and six others have been suspended following the incident.

