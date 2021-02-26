https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/ignored-fake-news-media-joe-biden-completely-lost-texas-even-handler-tow-video/

Joe Biden had another disastrous day Friday in Texas.

Of course, the liberal media once again hid this from their audience.

Biden traveled to Houston, Texas with his handler, Dr. Jill, but she couldn’t save Joe from his mid-stage dementia.

Joe was confused and lost and even admitted it during his brief speech.

TRENDING: BREAKING: John Durham Resigns as US Attorney – Effective February 28th — Before Biden AG Takes Office

Joe Biden: Lizzie Panilli, uh, excuse me, Pannill, and uh, what am I doing here? I’m going to lose track here. And, uh… Mayor Turner… My family spent a lot of time here in Houston by the way. And, uh, hey John Eddy, how are you buddy I didn’t see you there?… I could be known for as president. I would be the end, the president who end during his era ended cancer as we know it. (cough)

Via Grant Stinchfield:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

