https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/02/26/in-the-midst-of-big-tech-censorship-bizpac-review-tells-big-tech-to-shove-it-3-revcad-1035644/

BizPac Review is ending its reliance on Big Tech and switching to an audience-supported model after the onslaught of Big Tech Censorship of conservatives. By offering free merchandise and discounted pricing on conservative products like We The People Wine – as well as the ability for supporters to communicate directly with authors – BPR is asking for its readers to become supporters which will allow the company to remove ads from Google and no longer depend on Facebook to generate traffic, thus saving the company from being censored and eventually destroyed by the likes of Facebook, Google and others.

The 2020 presidential election was one of the most contentious elections in our nation’s history. Not only was the entire country divided after four years of the media playing identity politics, spreading misinformation and promoting political violence, but Big Tech decided to, at the last minute, censor conservative voices.

When President Trump, his legal team and conservatives around the country began to question the legitimacy of the 2020 election, politicians on the Left and the mainstream media jumped on the chance to cover up any piece of evidence that existed. Conservatives continued to press the issue, however, so Big Tech stepped in to silence all those who questioned the results.

Though any patriot could see this censorship coming from a mile away, it was still shocking to watch Twitter place a permanent suspension on President Trump’s account, preventing him from speaking to Americans in the final days of his presidency. How could the freest country in the world prevent the President from talking to his fellow countrymen and women?

Other platforms followed suit, and seemingly overnight, President Trump and his campaign were banned from a myriad of social media sites and fundraising platforms. In the days that followed this ban, Parler, popular conservative social media platform, went offline.

As other conservative voices took to social media to defend the President and call out Big Tech for its obvious political bias, Twitter released new terms. The site stated that it would suspend accounts promoting any information related to “QAnon,” as an excuse to silence those whose information challenged leftist propaganda.

As a result, Twitter temporarily suspended the accounts of many prominent conservatives, including Sidney Powell and Gen. Michael Flynn.

Of course, we know that the vast majority of the conservatives who’ve been censored are not pushing conspiracy theories; this is just the narrative the Left is using to prevent Americans from discovering the truth. And what is the truth? We still don’t know. Why? Because many journalists won’t do their jobs, and Big Tech is silencing all those who try. But we do know this: The Left wants all conservatives to be silenced, “re-educated” or canceled so that they can turn our great republic into a socialist regime, and Big Tech is helping the Left carry out its political agenda.

Big Tech’s dedication to silencing conservatives is exactly why we, BizPac Review, have launched our subscription program.

BizPac Review will always provide free, honest journalism to any and all who want it. However, your support helps us tell Big Tech to shove it. With your support, we can limit the number of ads we run on our site, and can fight against Silicon Valley, should it ever try to censor us.

With your subscription, we will send you a free mug and face mask from one of our conservative partners. And, throughout the year, we will send discount codes and exclusive offers from our partners, so that you can proudly display your conservatism in both your digital and local communities.

We believe in integrity, and always seek to tell you the truth, regardless of if Big Tech or our government wants you to hear it. We appreciate all of our supporters and hope to again see the day where Americans can safely practice their freedom of speech.

see all) Latest posts by Tim Briseno

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

