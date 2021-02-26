(Natural News) The world has gone mad.

In Wenatchee, Washington, a high school has placed band students inside suffocating cocoons where they can’t see each other or socialize, but they still have to play their band instruments. This torture is being hailed as an amazing breakthrough by the principal of the school, who thinks children belong in cages … something Dems relentlessly accused Trump of doing, but now they do it themselves while celebrating it.

In China, US diplomats are being forcibly subjected to covid anal swabs “in error,” according to the US state department, because anal swabbing is apparently “more accurate” than nasal swabs. So now, if you work for the US government and are stationed in China, you get anally raped by the communist regime. This is known as “science.”

In California, a proposed new law would fine retailers that have separate boys and girls toys sections, demanding that only “gender neutral” toy displays be allowed. This insane new law would also hilariously apply to online retailers, too, where all toys must be displayed on “gender neutral” web pages. It makes me wonder what section would be appropriate for a trans-women action figure depicting a biological man smashing the teeth out of a woman’s face as part of an MMA contact sport celebration of LGBTQ “equality.” Would that toy, featuring simulated blood and breakaway teeth, be applauded as long as it were emblazoned with a rainbow logo and a “trans pride” flag? Because violence in the name of trans-equality is “progress,” apparently.

The world has gone completely mad. Beyond bonkers. Bat-shit crazy. And the most insane of all are the people currently in charge of everything: Culture, government, mainstream media, education, entertainment, finance and more.

To top it all off, a company known as BiteLabs appears to be offering the public a way to eat celebrities by harvesting cells from those celebrities’ bodies, then cloning / culturing those cells in an artificial meat reactor, producing “artisanal salami” that you can buy and consume in your kitchen. Their slogan? “Eat celebrity meat.” (Not even joking.)

So yes, you can now literally eat James Franco’s salami for lunch. And soon, no doubt, companies like this will offer their cannibalism creations based on the cells of Hollywood child stars so that pedophiles and cannibals can literally eat the flesh of child movie stars.

Welcome to the absurd world of the Left Cult, where nothing is too evil, demonic or violent to be openly promoted as “tolerance.” And as part of their obedience cult, you have to agree to hate White people and judge them by the color of their skin. Hatred is the currency of the Left, and they’re pushing endless hatred toward Christians, Whites, conservatives and anyone who still has a functioning brain capable of logic or reason.

Remember: Logic is the enemy of the Left. And reason is treason.

Today’s Situation Update podcast will leave you breathless, and then perhaps laughing at times as we navigate this special “mad world” edition that’s filled with a relentless barrage of triggers and politically incorrect satire.

