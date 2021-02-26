https://politicrossing.com/its-not-the-gun-its-you/

“It’s not the gun, it’s You!” Well, that statement has been said by many a somber speaking Instructor across this country at many a range. All the while, their student having a look of bewilderment; not understanding the fundamentals of the machinery within their grip and the complete lack of accuracy achieved on target.

Who’s to Blame?

Many a shooter often finds themselves on a relentless pursuit for the perfect gun, the perfect trigger with the perfect sights and all the latest greatest tweaks and modifications to go with it. Better yet, you also have the shooter that is a jumper! Yes, they jump from one manufacturer to the next: Glock, Sig Sauer, HK, Beretta, Smith & Wesson, Colt, Cz, Springfield, to you name it! They actually think if they can find the perfect gun, they will have the perfect gun and make flawless shots.

I know what some of you are thinking! Hey, there’s truth to that! ” I like to trick out my gun!”. Sure that’s fine. Yes, you are absolutely right. There’s some truth to it. Don’t get me wrong, I love a better trigger, better sights and an easier to use handgun than just what comes in stock. But there’s more to it than that. Here’s Why!

Fix the Shooter, Not the Gun.

The reason I’ve said this to thousands of shooters of the years is simple. When you modify a practical handgun for defense SOO much that you may have over complicated it’s soul purpose. Coinciding with that is the fact that when you have so many accessories or after market parts on the gun that it will go out of spec and fail. I’ve seen it many a time and have made the same errors “modding out” my glocks. Once again, the K.I.S.S. method still applies.

Here’s another reason. Let’s just say you don’t have your tricked out gun available or you are for whatever circumstance you have found yourself in are needing to shoot another gun. I’ve seen many a shooter either law enforcement or civilian simply cannot adapt and have more failures than successes by “usually have my gun” with them.

When you fix the shooter and not the gun, you can apply all the concepts of firearms fundamentals at work and literally pick up any of them and have a higher level of success than not. One last example and the one that seems to be the biggest adjustment made to modern pistols is bumping the sights over to compensate for the shooter’s terrible trigger control and discipline.

So, after all the searching and fixing everything else, most people find out that their target never looked any better! In Fact, I used to bet people that it wasn’t their sights and show them on the range constantly, it’s mainly how you use your sights and “HOW YOU PULL THE TRIGGER”.

Isn’t that Funny?

Isn’t that funny, it’s just like “LIFE”? We want to blame other people, blame other things or circumstances. We are so willing to discard good working and usable resources even people that we cared about; all for the sake of not losing face.

You know, It’s hard to look in the mirror sometimes and realize we are the one’s to blame. Isn’t It? It’s our perception of things, even how we respond to events, people and circumstances that happen in our lives. So, My question to you today is this:

What are you doing about it?

What are you doing today to fix yourself and not the gun? How are you reflecting on those changes? When are you going to take action upon them? These changes are vital and thaty need to take place so you can evolve yourself to be a better shooter, better manor woman of faith, spouse, friend, leader, parent and one that’s super important to me…. American?

That’s all for today! Please stay tuned with me on my YouTube channel, like, comment and share and I’ll see you next time! Have an Awesome Day!!

Stephen D. Powell – The GunLife Coach

Stephen D. Powell is an Air Force veteran with more than 18 years of combined federal, military & civilian law enforcement experience. Powell has been teaching professionally for over 25+years as a firearms Instructor for numerous organizations and agencies rated with the NRA, NM & TX DPS and a Sig Sauer Academy Master Instructor. His company, Patriot Outdoors, Inc, has been operational in the defensive training industry since 2004, starting a thousand acre training facility located in Eastern New Mexico. Patriot has provided crucial and relevant firearms training to DOD and SOCOM, state and local law enforcement and armed citizen students. Over the past several years, Powell has appeared on several Fox News, Sirius XM radio, various regional newspaper, radio and tv shows, promoting military veteran entrepreneurship and patriotism as well as educating the shooting industry on range development, media relations and key second amendment issues. Patriot Outdoors is currently operating out of the Phoenix Valley, Arizona and with a new channel of The GunLife Coach to inspire and motivate other in life and on the range!







