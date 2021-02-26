https://thepostmillennial.com/cnn-sucks-jim-acosta-confronted-at-cpac-over-networks-lack-of-coverage-of-cuomo-covid-harassment-scandals

CNN’s Jim Acosta dropped by the CPAC in Orlando on Friday, but was not exactly given a warm welcome. People started changing “CNN sucks” upon recognizing him and his crew.

“The crowd at CPAC surrounds CNN’s Jim Acosta chanting ‘CNN sucks'”

The chanting starts around the 20-second mark of the video as Acosta is trying to interview people. Eventually he is greeted a bit more cordially and starts asking questions.

Journalist David Marcus from The Federalist was there as well, and wanted to ask Acosta a few questions of his own:

I chatted with American hero @Acosta about CNN’s coverage of Emperor Cuomo pic.twitter.com/AgQmBvNl5c — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) February 26, 2021

“I chatted with American hero @Acosta about CNN’s coverage of Emperor Cuomo,” tweeted Marcus sarcastically.

In the video, we can see Acosta asking first, “Do you think that it’s healthy for him to come here and peddle the big lie?” referring to ex President Donald Trump and his insistence that the 2020 presidential elections were tampered with.

“Well, I’m not sure exactly what he’s gonna say, I’m not sure,” one can hear a voice off-camera.”

Marcus then introduces himself and asks Acosta point blank, “When are you guys gonna start covering [Governor Andrew] Cuomo?”

“We do cover that. We have to.” replied Acosta, repeatedly.

“No, you don’t. He killed 10,000 people and he’s being accused of sexual assault, and you guys want to talk about Ted Cruz.”

“Let me just finish this interview and then I’ll talk to you, OK?”

Marcus then asked Acosta to simply tell the public what he thinks of Gov. Cuomo, to which Acosta replied:

“I’m here to do a job right now; I’m not here to talk to you.”



