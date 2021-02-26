https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/joe-biden-handler-head-texas-today-following-historic-freeze-failure-green-energy-sources/

Joe Biden and his handler left the White House this morning for their visit to Texas following the historic freeze earlier this month.

Biden is expected to meet with Governor Greg Abbott and Senator John Cornyn along with liberal Democrats in the state.

Full list of electeds that Biden will see in Texas today, via pool: pic.twitter.com/JUsCPLdQCX — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) February 26, 2021

Biden’s a little late with his tour of the frozen state.

Joe Biden signed executive orders that handcuffed Texas prior to this month’s historic deep freeze.

It will be interesting to see if this comes up today or if the Texas leaders will give Biden a pass.

