Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) railed against the “radical liberals” and the “largest corporations” of the world, proclaiming, “Our rights come from God and not Google.”

“That’s been the fight of human history,” Hawley said.

Hawley also touched on his objection to the certification of electoral votes and was given a standing ovation, adding that “corporations are telling people what to do; that’s the oligarchy and liberal elites” of Washington D.C. who are trying to “enforce their will” on America.

“I’m not going anywhere”: Josh Hawley , who faced criticism for fist bumping the mob outside the Capitol, gets one of the largest standing ovations so far at #Cpac today pic.twitter.com/kOsFHXz0fk — Rozina Sabur (@RozinaSabur) February 26, 2021

Hawley then demanded, “Break up these large corporations, for the good of the people, break them up!”

Hawley joins Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who last year advocated for Google to be broken up for what he called an abuse of “monopoly power.”

Google, the world’s most powerful technology company, actively interfered in the 2020 election by burying links to Breitbart News in its search results. Breitbart News published data showing that Breitbart’s Google search visibility was down 99 percent compared to the same period in 2016.

Hawley concluded, “But that’s the fight of our time – to make the rule of the people an actual thing again – to restore the sovereignty of the American people… That’s the fight of liberty. That’s the fight of human history.”

