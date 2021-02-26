https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/judge-declares-pandemic-eviction-moratorium-unconstitutional/

(JUST THE NEWS) – A federal judge has declared the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention temporary eviction moratorium unconstitutional, according to the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

The moratorium prohibits property owners from ousting tenants meeting certain criteria who are unable to pay their rent.

“Today, the court held that the federal government cannot interfere with private property rights or citizen’s access to the courts to exercise their rights under state law,” Texas Public Policy Foundation’s General Counsel Robert Henneke said in a statement. “The CDC attempted to use COVID-19 as an opportunity to grab power and the court rightfully corrected this egregious overreach.”

