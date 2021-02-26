https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/justice-department-charges-chinese-national-stealing-general-electric?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Justice Department this week charged a Chinese national with conspiring to steal plans for a proprietary transistor from General Electric, allegedly to start a competing business.

Chi Lung Winsman Ng, who resides in Hong Kong, “conspired to steal valuable and sensitive technology from GE and produce it in China,” FBI Special Agent Thomas Redford said in a Justice Department press release.

Ng was specifically charged with “plotting to develop a business that would manufacture and sell silicon carbide MOSFETs using trade secrets stolen from GE,” the release said. A MOFSET is a type of transistor used in numerous consumer products.

The Chinese businessman reportedly conspired with at least one other individual, a GE employee who had been with the company for more than seven years. Ng will face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted of the charges.



