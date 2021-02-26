https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/540802-lady-gagas-dogs-returned-unharmed-after-dog-napping

Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs were returned safely Friday night after being taken two days ago during a violent dognapping, The Associated Press reports.

The “A Star is Born” leading lady’s two dogs were dropped off at a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) station by a woman who was reportedly not involved in the incident. It’s unclear how she obtained the dogs, Koji and Gustav.

The news of the recovery comes just hours after the performer posted a plea on her Instagram for the safe return of her pets.

“My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness,” she wrote.

Gaga reiterated her $500,000 reward offering, regardless of the circumstances.

“If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same,” she added.

Gaga also thanked Ryan Fischer, the dog walker who was shot during the incident, calling him a “hero.”

“You risked your life to fight for our family,” she said.

Fischer is expected to make a full recovery.

