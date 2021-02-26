https://www.dailywire.com/news/lady-gagas-french-bull-dogs-recovered-following-violent-robbery

Two French bull dogs belonging to Lady Gaga were returned unharmed to police late Friday evening, only two days after they were stolen in a violent Los Angeles robbery that left the singer’s professional dog walker hospitalized.

According to the Associated Press, an unnamed woman took both of the dogs, named Koji and Gustav, to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Olympic Community Station, located just west of the Staples Center. A spokesperson for Lady Gaga confirmed to police that the two dogs turned in were, in fact, the bulldogs that were stolen on Wednesday evening.

Both of Lady Gaga’s dogs have been turned in to a local police station, and they have been safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives. https://t.co/c5Z5QMa944 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 27, 2021

The woman who returned Koji and Gustav appears to have been “uninvolved and unassociated” with the robbery, said Captain Jonathan Tippet, commanding officer for the Elite Robbery Homicide Division, reports the Associated Press. It’s unclear how she came into possession of the dogs.

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, posted a $500,ooo reward on Instagram for the safe return of her two bulldogs, Koji and Gustav: “My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

Germanotta made headlines earlier this week after the french bulldogs were stolen in a violent robbery that left Ryan Fischer, her professional dog walker, hospitalized. According to details released by the Los Angeles Police Department, Fischer was walking Germanotta’s three French bull dogs when he was confronted by two suspects who demanded them at gunpoint. He was then shot by one of the suspects in the subsequent struggle, and the two suspects drove off in a white Nissan Altima with two of the dogs.

Fischer’s family told TMZ he is expected to recover: “Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan.”

Los Angeles Police Department released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect-1 is described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, blond dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun. Suspect-2 is further described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, wearing dark clothing.

