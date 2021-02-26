https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/540744-lapd-releases-suspect-descriptions-in-lady-gaga-dog-walker

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Thursday released descriptions of two men believed to have been behind the Wednesday shooting of Lady Gaga‘s dog walker and theft of her pets.

Authorities say the two, both described as Black men between the ages of 20-25, shot the dog walker during a stand-off over the “Rain on Me” singer’s two french bulldogs, Koji and Gustav.

The men, who were driving a white Nissan Altima, kidnapped the dogs and hospitalized the dog walker, who is said to be in stable condition.

The vehicle used during the incident can be seen in new surveillance footage taken from a home near Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

Harrowing footage shows the moment attackers shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and kidnapped her 2 French bulldogs. The dog walker is now in stable condition, but the motive for the attack remains unclear (Warning: graphic) pic.twitter.com/wfInMqHvLw — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 26, 2021

The first man is reported to have blonde dreadlocks and was wearing a black hoodie at the time. He was also holding a semi-automatic handgun at the time, which he used during the attack. The second man was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident, according to the LAPD.

Lady Gaga, who recently performed at President Biden's inauguration, is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs.

Lady Gaga’s reps are urging anyone with information regarding the dogs’ whereabouts to email KojiandGustav@gmail.com, and LAPD is requesting that additional photo and video evidence be sent to SAFELATIPS@lapd.online.

