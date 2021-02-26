https://www.disclose.tv/t/denise-mcallister-depersoned-by-conservative-inc/24489

Cancel culture is widely condemned by conservatives, but some of the biggest names in the conservative movement collaborated together to disappear Denise McAllister after she criticized homosexuals – the ‘protected group’ of the conservative establishment. The supposed ‘leaders’ of the conservative movement don’t actually care about conservative values in the least. McAllister blows the whistle on the fact that people like Ben Shapiro (Daily Wire), Ben Dominich (The Federalist), and even Fox News aren’t what we think they are.

Bang on Sarah about Shapiro and others they are rinos your right, we know the nwo satanic global government in the making will stop at nothing to silence all opposition including murder en masse so in some cases it is understandable that media personalities have to be careful what they say now or they are silenced with the co-operation of the big tech conglomerates

however they will never shut me up i just use my words carefully to outsmart the algorythms to get my points across when necessary.

Your a brave women sarah a great amount of moral righteous minded people support you and your voice we know you speak truth.

Thanks sister keep it up please you put the pc wimps to shame aye.

These tyranical hypocrites bang on about equality and diversity but reality its thats the last thing they really want.

They are liars & deceivers and they will pay when we are all held to account, this is comforting at least.

Cheers SC.