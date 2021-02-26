https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/02/26/left-flips-out-at-golden-image-of-trump-in-flip-flops-seen-at-cpac-n333407
About The Author
Related Posts
The Supremes Co-Founder Mary Wilson, Dead at 76
February 9, 2021
China Promotes Early Patriotism While American Left Teaches Our Youth to Hate Their Country
January 5, 2021
Perdue’s Ducking The Senate Debate Was A Foolish Move
December 7, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy