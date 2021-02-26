https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/lincoln-party-liz-donald-trump-jr-slams-turncoat-republican-leader-liz-cheney-cpac-video/

Donald Trump Jr. spoke at the annual CPAC convention on Friday afternoon in Orlando, Florida.

Don Jr. attacked Joe Biden for banning oil and gas pipelines in the US but not Russian pipelines to Europe, saying, “The Russian ones are just fine.”

Trump also slammed Joe Biden for already caving to China, “Do you think that billion dollar investment in Hunter came for free? No. The Chinese have a great return on investment.”

And Don Jr. UNLOADED on Liz Cheney, “Who would have thought that within 33 days we’d be bombing the Middle East again? I would have… I’m surprised it took them 33 days… The one thing I’ll say for Liz Cheney is I’m sure she has a lot of bipartisan support because if there’s one thing that she and Joe Biden definitely want to do, it’s bomb the Middle East!”

Liz Cheney is still the third-ranked Republican in the US House which is a disgrace.

Don targeted Liz Cheney earlier today.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Liz Cheney was anti-Trump… Friendly fire runs in the family! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 24, 2021

Video via RSBN.

