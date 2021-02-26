https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/looney-tunes-supreme-leader-issues-fatwa-require-cartoon-women-wear-hijabs/

(JONATHAN TURLEY) – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reportedly issued a fatwa to deal with a rising threat against the stability and morality of the Islamic Republic: all cartoon and animated women must wear hijabs. It is not clear if Khamenei will also create a cartoon version of Iran’s thuggish morality police, the Gasht-e Ershad, to pursue such “women” in the virtual streets of cartoons.

The issue was raised by a viewer and reported on the IranWire news website. Khamenei was asked “Is observing hijab necessary for characters in animated films (three-dimensional paintings that come from the artist’s mind)?”

Khamenei responded with a rather convoluted answer: “Although wearing hijab in such a hypothetical situation is not required per se, observing hijab in animation is required due to the consequences of not wearing hijab.” So wearing hijabs are not required but they are required because of the consequences of not wearing hijabs. Apparently, the same Looney Tune logic applies to a cartoon woman.

