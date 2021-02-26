https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marjorie-taylor-greene-hangs-sign-outside-her-office-there-are-only-two-genders/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Marjorie Taylor Greene Hangs ‘There Are Only Two Genders’ Sign Outside Her Office
The sign is in response to the Democrats moving to pass the “Equality Act” which will allow anyone to use any bathroom, locker room, shower they want, since “gender questioning” and “gender fluid” will be legally recognized “genders.” In jails, women’s shelters. Anything goes.
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 25, 2021