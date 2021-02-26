https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marjorie-taylor-greene-hangs-sign-outside-her-office-there-are-only-two-genders/

Posted by Kane on February 26, 2021 9:32 pm

Marjorie Taylor Greene Hangs ‘There Are Only Two Genders’ Sign Outside Her Office





