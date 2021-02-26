https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/mark-meadows-trump-planning-next-administration-video/

Donald Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has announced that they are “planning for the next administration.”

Meadows broke the news during an appearance on Hannity Thursday night.

Speaking to Sean Hannity about Trump’s big CPAC speech this weekend, Meadows said that the speech will be about what the “future may look like.”

“Well you’re going to see a speech on Sunday that talks about not only the beginning, but what the future may look like, and I’m excited about it,” Meadows said.

TRENDING: Breaking: Biden Bombs Syria to Punish Iran for Attacks on US in Iraq

“I spoke to President Trump last night for a fairly lengthy conversation where [we] we’re talking about America, where it needs to go, continuing the America first agenda,” Meadows added, “But more importantly than that, how this President — Biden — has undermined that particular policy within days. And we see it.”

“What we will see on Sunday is we will see the start of planning for the next administration. And I can tell you, the people that are at the top of that list, all of them have Trump as their last name.”

During his CPAC speech, Trump is expected be offering “a stinging rebuke of the first month of the Biden presidency — while laying out what the GOP needs to do to take Congress in the 2022 midterms.”

“He knows it’s a very important reset for him and for the country and for half the country and so many people who are here in this ballroom,” CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday.

Trump is expected to rail against Biden’s rollbacks of policies that were tough on illegal immigration, accuse Biden of pushing identity politics over American identity, the need to reopen schools, and the damage Biden is doing to our workforce. Additionally, he will be pushing the need to break up Big Tech, according to the report.

Fox reports that “Trump is expected to go between ‘warming up to the idea of a 2024 run, and walking right up to the line of announcing another campaign’ — though he is not expected to make an actual announcement.”

“He will talk about policies that he believes have been successful for the party, while describing a divide in the party between the grassroots and a handful of Beltway insiders. Trump is expected to name names,” the report states.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

