Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) joined Harris Faulkner on Friday morning as CPAC kicked off in Orlando, Florida.
Gaetz attacked the DC establishment during his conversation with the FOX News host.
Gaetz ripped the GOP DC establishment.
Rep. Matt Gaetz: Here’s the truth Harris. If a lot of these Washington-based so-called Republican leaders took the stage today, they’d get booed off the stage in Florida. Like do you think this crowd behind me would cheer Mitch McConnell or Liz Cheney? They wouldn’t. Those folks would need to pack a place with their own staffers just to get an applause.
Matt Gaetz will speak at CPAC today.