Middle Easterners Begin Painting Transgender Flag Colors On Doorposts To Avoid Biden Drone Strikes

SYRIA—Facing the coming wrath of President Biden, Middle Easterners turned to the only possible means of escape: painting their doorposts with the colors of the transgender flag.

“Please, O Angel of Death, pass us by!” cried one man as Predator drones flew by, raining the wrath of Biden from above. “I support your social justice causes, see? You can pass right on by! No problems with you here! We love you, President Biden! So proud to be bombed by a female vice president of color for the first time! Historic!”

He then heard a missile coming in his general direction and scrambled inside to avoid getting blown up by the air-to-ground ordnance.

Biden’s drones have been programmed to ignore those homes that display the right social justice slogans, like transgender flags, Biden-Harris signs, and those obnoxious signs with all those leftist altruisms. Warning drones flew overhead before Biden’s most recent strike, warning citizens to flee from the wrath to come by painting the pink, white, and blue covers above and beside their doors. A sacrifice of a family’s firstborn straight child is also acceptable, in the name of equality.

