OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:22 AM PT – Friday, February 26, 2021

Mike Linndell said he’s not backing down from speaking out against voter fraud and is “putting everything on the line” to bring the truth to the American people.

In an interview Tuesday, Lindell asserted he has “100 percent evidence” of malfeasance during the election by Dominion Voting Systems who has accused the MyPillow CEO of defamation.

“They sued my company, which had nothing to do with this and there’s 2,500 plus employees,” he stated. “It’s shameful what Dominion has done to our country, and go to the private sector level and attack my company.”

However, Lindell said he will continue to fight despite being put in physical danger and having incurred massive financial losses. He called on Dominion to allow machine inspections and said as a business owner himself, he understands the need for transparency and would gladly open up his business for review if someone were to question the integrity of his product.

“So Dominion I ask you, and I’ve asked this, what are you hiding? I know what you’re hiding,” he stated. “They want to suppress me, cancel me out, get rid of Mike Lindell because this is what’s gonna take down that election and this is the hope that we have in this country.”

Lindell added, Dominion’s lawsuit in a roundabout way is actually serving the American people as it provides him with legal grounds to release previously unseen evidence. He went on to stress electoral integrity should not be a partisan issue.

“This problem runs so deep and this cancel culture…it’s not just Dominion and not just Smartmatic, but look at the machine,” he contined. “They’re all part of this attack on our country.”

Lindell said he plans to continue his work exposing electoral fraud and warned if the current system is not reformed “the USA as we know it will be gone.”

