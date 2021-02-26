https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/music-station-banned-country-singer-over-slur-incident-reinstates-him-after-major?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Following major fan support, a Tennessee country music station has reportedly become the first in the country to begin playing country star Morgan Wallen’s music again after several weeks of an effectively total nationwide ban on his catalogue following a racial slur incident.

Wallen earlier this month saw his career come to a virtual standstill after video surfaced of him saying a racial slur in an apparently drunken exchange with a friend. His music was banned from essentially every radio station in the country and stripped from digital playlists, he was shut out of awards ceremonies, his record labels suspended him, and several major country music brands severed their relationships with him.

Yet one Knoxville-area radio station signalled this week what could be an end to that industry-wide ban. 96.7 Merle announced in a tweet that, out of a listener poll of 35,000 individuals, “92% said PLAY MORGAN WALLEN.

“[S]o we’re doing just that!” the station added.

In addition to the Knoxville station’s decision, Spotify has also reportedly lifted its ban on Wallen’s music, allowing his songs to re-appear on at least one country playlist starting this week.

