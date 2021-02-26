https://finance.yahoo.com/news/u-stocks-look-resilient-futures-103030675.html

(Bloomberg) — U.S. stock futures fluctuated in early trading, with the Nasdaq 100 Index on track for its biggest weekly loss since the pandemic chaos in March.

Contracts on the Nasdaq added 0.3% as of 7:50 a.m. in New York, paring a previous slump. The tech-heavy index has tumbled 5.5% this week as soaring bond yields rattled investor sentiment and sparked selloffs in companies with frothy valuations.

Tesla Inc. sank 3% in the pre-market, while Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF edged lower. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. slumped 12% after saying its next test flight to space won’t occur until May. GameStop Corp. jumped almost 10% as enthusiasm for the video-game retailer once again gripped traders.

“On balance, the investment case for equities is still OK, but not spectacular,” said Joseph Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management.

After a bruising selloff, U.S. markets were volatile on Friday morning as investors grappled with implications of higher borrowing costs and inflation expectations. The speed of the jump in Treasury yields has caught investors by surprise, with many drawing comparisons to the 2013 taper tantrum — a market rout fueled by concern the Federal Reserve would curtail stimulus.

Still, there was no shortage of investment strategists reminding clients that faster economic growth is a bullish driver for stocks while bond yields levels remain low compared with historical standards.

The S&P 500 has slipped 2% so far this week, poised for the first back-to-back loss since October. One indication that the mood is still jittery: the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index was near 28, a relatively high level.

“It’s not the absolute level, but the rapid pace of increase that worries risk investors,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote. “We know that soaring yields are no good for the economy.”

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were at 1.5% on Friday, stabilizing after yesterday’s jump. Outside of the U.S., markets were firmly risk-off. Equity benchmarks in Asia lost more than 3%, while investors sought a haven in the dollar.

“We do not expect the rise in yields to derail the equity rally,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.

