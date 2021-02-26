https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/26/no-mean-tweets-though-right-cenk-uygur-whines-about-his-serious-buyers-remorse-with-biden-and-its-absolutely-delicious/

We warned them.

We did.

A lot.

And they didn’t listen.

Trump tried to send Americans $2k in OCTOBER (which Nancy blocked to play politics) and was pulling our troops out of the Middle East … but you know, he tweeted mean stuff so he had to go. And instead, we have Biden.

Who is doing EXACTLY what we said he would.

Poor Cenk Uygur seems upset.

Sad.

So, @JoeBiden bombs Syria and kills the minimum wage hike, confirming every fear progressives had. Soon they’ll renege on getting $2000 checks to everyone in the middle class by limiting who gets it (to appease their donors). The establishment is back! And it absolutely sucks. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 26, 2021

YES, THE ESTABLISHMENT IS BACK AND YOU PUT THEM THERE.

Dill-hole.

Ok, we’re amused.

At his expense.

Hey, it’s not the first time we’ve enjoyed mocking him.

You’re screaming at the airport gate agents…I mean preaching to the choir. — Robert is the focus for 2021. (@I_am_Thatman) February 26, 2021

Remember that? He freaked out because he had to wait at the gate?

EL OH EL.

You made this bed, now you get to sleep in it.

47 years in office and you expected him to magically change for you? lol — Dave (@DaveWenke) February 26, 2021

Nearly 50 years.

But orange man bad.

You voted for it. None of this is a surprise to any well informed person with an ounce of common sense, This is just further proof that Biden voters are low information voters. You people are so uninformed and misinformed. — Kathryn Beank511⚔️ (@BeanK511) February 26, 2021

But you voted for him anyway, right? — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) February 26, 2021

Yup.

If only someone had warned us this would happen…. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) February 26, 2021

Right?

If only.

Isn’t this who you supported and voted for? And NOW you’re acting surprised? We tried to tell you. We tried to warn you. pic.twitter.com/4Fiaw0oOPp — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) February 26, 2021

LOL you did it to yourself, Cenky.

Anyone who actively worked to get Biden elected has no right to complain about what everybody knew he would, and would NOT, do.

Everyone knew countries would get bombed. Everyone knew that he wasn’t delivering a $2,000 check. — Greg Cougar (@NonLiberalPAer) February 26, 2021

But no mean Tweets, right? — Never Give Up… (@PCGalloway) February 26, 2021

Jokes on you 🤣 — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) February 26, 2021

Sadly the joke is on all of us … but at least we can point and laugh at Cenk.

***

