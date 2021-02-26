https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/26/no-mean-tweets-though-right-cenk-uygur-whines-about-his-serious-buyers-remorse-with-biden-and-its-absolutely-delicious/

We warned them.

We did.

A lot.

And they didn’t listen.

Trump tried to send Americans $2k in OCTOBER (which Nancy blocked to play politics) and was pulling our troops out of the Middle East … but you know, he tweeted mean stuff so he had to go. And instead, we have Biden.

Who is doing EXACTLY what we said he would.

Poor Cenk Uygur seems upset.

Sad.

YES, THE ESTABLISHMENT IS BACK AND YOU PUT THEM THERE.

Dill-hole.

Ok, we’re amused.

At his expense.

Hey, it’s not the first time we’ve enjoyed mocking him.

Remember that? He freaked out because he had to wait at the gate?

EL OH EL.

Nearly 50 years.

But orange man bad.

Yup.

Right?

If only.

Sadly the joke is on all of us … but at least we can point and laugh at Cenk.

***

Related:

Millions of Americans DESPERATE for 1-time payout of $1400 should take a look at Biden’s COVID relief bill and what it does for fed employees

‘Overt LIES’: Ben Shapiro takes entire establishment media APART for supporting ‘personal truth’ over FACTS in brutal thread

‘Oh, so NOT Obama cages’: CBS trying to run cover for Biden admin putting kids in storage containers makes Trump look AWESOME

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...