Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina, a Democrat, vetoed SB 37 that would have forced schools in the state to open for in-person instruction late on Friday afternoon:

Senate Republicans have vowed to override his veto:

Gov. Cooper’s veto of #SB37 is met with harsh words from Senate Republicans. Says they will bring it to an override vote.#ncpol #ncga #nced pic.twitter.com/lEVmSeGpGa — A.P. Dillon 🤨 (@APDillon_) February 26, 2021

The bill actually had bipartisan support:

The school reopening bill that @NC_Governor just vetoed passed the legislature with bipartisan supermajorities. Education policy should be driven by the best interests of children, not the far-left @NCAE. We will bring an override vote to the floor. #ncpol https://t.co/rKZXpNjlx9 — Senator Phil Berger (@SenatorBerger) February 26, 2021

Now, let’s see if Dems stay on board:

Coincidentally, as the Dem governor was getting ready to veto the bill, Mark Robinson, the state’s Republican Lieutenant Governor, was at CPAC talking about the importance of opening schools:

Here’s hoping the state Senate acts quickly and gets these kids back in school where they belong.

