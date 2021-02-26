https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/26/north-carolinas-dem-gov-just-vetoed-a-bill-that-would-have-forced-schools-to-open-for-in-person-learning-sb37/
Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina, a Democrat, vetoed SB 37 that would have forced schools in the state to open for in-person instruction late on Friday afternoon:
BREAKING: @NC_Governor vetoes SB 37 which would have required all NC schools to open. Though Cooper has “strongly urged” schools to open, he did not support bill because it didn’t mandate @ncdhhs protocols. @ABC @ABC11_WTVD @NCGOP @NCDemParty #ncpol #covid19 #coronavirusNC
— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 26, 2021
Senate Republicans have vowed to override his veto:
Gov. Cooper’s veto of #SB37 is met with harsh words from Senate Republicans. Says they will bring it to an override vote.#ncpol #ncga #nced pic.twitter.com/lEVmSeGpGa
— A.P. Dillon 🤨 (@APDillon_) February 26, 2021
The bill actually had bipartisan support:
The school reopening bill that @NC_Governor just vetoed passed the legislature with bipartisan supermajorities.
Education policy should be driven by the best interests of children, not the far-left @NCAE.
We will bring an override vote to the floor. #ncpol https://t.co/rKZXpNjlx9
— Senator Phil Berger (@SenatorBerger) February 26, 2021
Now, let’s see if Dems stay on board:
MORE: As expected, @MyNCSenate blasts @NC_Governor for vetoing #SB37. @NCGOP sources tell @ABC11_WTVD votes to override will happen as early as Monday. The bill’s first passage got plenty of @NCSenateDems & @NCHouseDems support – will it still? @ABC11_WTVD #ncpol #coronavirusnc pic.twitter.com/vhok22a0iK
— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 26, 2021
Coincidentally, as the Dem governor was getting ready to veto the bill, Mark Robinson, the state’s Republican Lieutenant Governor, was at CPAC talking about the importance of opening schools:
Lt. Gov @markrobinsonNC explains the importance of conservatives getting involved in education. #CPAC2021 #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/UYh0T9B29Q
— CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 26, 2021
Here’s hoping the state Senate acts quickly and gets these kids back in school where they belong.
