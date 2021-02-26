https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/26/north-carolinas-dem-gov-just-vetoed-a-bill-that-would-have-forced-schools-to-open-for-in-person-learning-sb37/

Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina, a Democrat, vetoed SB 37 that would have forced schools in the state to open for in-person instruction late on Friday afternoon:

Senate Republicans have vowed to override his veto:

The bill actually had bipartisan support:

Now, let’s see if Dems stay on board:

Coincidentally, as the Dem governor was getting ready to veto the bill, Mark Robinson, the state’s Republican Lieutenant Governor, was at CPAC talking about the importance of opening schools:

Here’s hoping the state Senate acts quickly and gets these kids back in school where they belong.

***

