https://hannity.com/media-room/not-yet-cnns-gupta-says-not-a-good-idea-to-ease-covid-rules-because-of-vulnerable-people/
HELL FREEZES OVER: CNN’s Tapper, Gupta RIP Cuomo’s ‘Wildly Irresponsible’ CoVID Comments
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.03.21
The escalating CoVID scandal surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo spilled-over into CNN’s news coverage this week when Jake Tapper and medical analyst Sanjay Gupta ripped the New York Democrat’s comments as “wildly irresponsible.”
“When I say experts in air quotes, it sounds like I’m saying I don’t really trust the experts. Because I don’t. Because I don’t,” said the New York Governor during a press briefing.
‘Wildly Irresponsible’: CNN’s Tapper, Gupta Slam Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Latest Statement On Pandemic https://t.co/3Esbu3KHPx
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2021
“Sanjay, that seems like a wildly irresponsible thing for a leader to say during a pandemic. We need the public to believe the experts. Do you have any concerns?,” Tapper asked Gupta
“I’m really quite stunned that that’s what he said, and I’m curious to talk to him and understand, clarify that a bit,” Gupta responded. “I mean, it is true that New York has had success. They had terrible numbers in the spring of last year but were able to bring those numbers under control. A lot of that was because of the experts and because of sort of carrying through on plans that sometimes are hard to sort of understand at the time.”
Read the full report at the Daily Caller.
BIDEN BAFFLES: Joe Labels Trump Speech a ‘Super Spreader Event’ While Totally Ignoring Massive DC Protest
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.28.20
Joe Biden ripped President Trump’s acceptance speech at the White House Thursday night; describing the address as a “super spreader event” while ignoring thousands gathered for anti-police protests at the Lincoln Memorial.
“Instead of leading by example, you hosted a super spreader event on the South Lawn,” posted the former Vice President on social media.
Joe Biden just called last night’s speech a “super spreader” event.
What is his take on the mass protest gathering on the Mall right now? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/UQZdgN2oZv
— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 28, 2020
“What is his take on the mass protest gathering on the Mall right now?” asked a member of President Trump’s re-election campaign.
Millions of users on social media were left scratching their heads Friday after CNN ripped President Trump’s acceptance speech on the White House lawn while praising thousands of protesters at the Lincoln Memorial just hours later.
“Very little social distancing. Very few masks in sight on the south lawn of the WH for Trump’s speech,” posted Jim Acosta.
Very little social distancing. Very few masks in sight on the south lawn of the WH for Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/J31kDKyabj
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 28, 2020
“There will be people who became infected as a result of that event last night, and there’ll be people who will spread it and possibly require hospitalization, may even die,” added Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
“There will be people who became infected as a result of that event last night, and there’ll be people who will spread it and possibly require hospitalization, may even die,” @drsanjaygupta says about the large crowd that wasn’t socially distanced for Trump’s RNC speech. pic.twitter.com/BIU3JBTV0W
— CNN (@CNN) August 28, 2020
Thousands are expected to gather today at the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate the anniversary of the historic civil rights March on Washington and demand police reform. The families of Jacob Blake, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor will attend. https://t.co/3alOIjvVz5
— CNN (@CNN) August 28, 2020
“Thousands are expected to gather today at the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate the anniversary of the historic civil rights March on Washington and demand police reform,” posted the network just hours later.