HELL FREEZES OVER: CNN’s Tapper, Gupta RIP Cuomo’s ‘Wildly Irresponsible’ CoVID Comments

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.03.21

The escalating CoVID scandal surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo spilled-over into CNN’s news coverage this week when Jake Tapper and medical analyst Sanjay Gupta ripped the New York Democrat’s comments as “wildly irresponsible.”

“When I say experts in air quotes, it sounds like I’m saying I don’t really trust the experts. Because I don’t. Because I don’t,” said the New York Governor during a press briefing.

‘Wildly Irresponsible’: CNN’s Tapper, Gupta Slam Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Latest Statement On Pandemic https://t.co/3Esbu3KHPx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2021

“Sanjay, that seems like a wildly irresponsible thing for a leader to say during a pandemic. We need the public to believe the experts. Do you have any concerns?,” Tapper asked Gupta

“I’m really quite stunned that that’s what he said, and I’m curious to talk to him and understand, clarify that a bit,” Gupta responded. “I mean, it is true that New York has had success. They had terrible numbers in the spring of last year but were able to bring those numbers under control. A lot of that was because of the experts and because of sort of carrying through on plans that sometimes are hard to sort of understand at the time.”

Read the full report at the Daily Caller.