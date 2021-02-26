https://justthenews.com/government/nunes-warns-19-trillion-covid-package-another-democratic-slush-fund-and-trojan-horse?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

California GOP Rep. Devin Nunes on Saturday slammed the Democrat-led $1.9 trillion COVID relief package passed in the House overnight as a “slush fund” and warned that Democrats now in control of Washington will turn America into his liberal-leaning home state.

“This $2 trillion bill, this is a slush fund,” Nunes said at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, this year in Orlando, Fla.

He also warned that the measure – now headed to the 50-50 split Senate – is similar to the one Democratic President Obama signed at the start of his administration.

“People may forget. But when Obama was first elected back in 2009, what did they say, ‘We have to have a stimulus bill or the whole economy is going to collapse.’ And so they passed a roughly $800 billion bill. That money was used over the next four years (by Democrats) to buy votes to give to their buddies. And I guarantee you most of that money did not end up in red states or Republican districts. This is another California Special.”

Nunes argued that much of that money went to the now-stalled, roughly $80 billion effort to build a high-speed rail in California and that money in the new stimulus package could go to additional funding for the project.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this slush fund that they passed – that they’re not going to put more money into this high-speed rail,” Nunes said. “You already know that they’re part of this money is going to go to build a tunnel from Silicon Valley to San Francisco.”

He also told the conservative-minded audience: “You guys understand that they’re doing this a Trojan horse. They’re using COVID. We just passed a COVID bill 45 days ago that Donald Trump signed into law. They haven’t spent all that money yet. And so this is going to be their slush fund for the next four years to buy votes, give money to their friends. Remember Solyndra, remember that? Everybody forgets this stuff.”

