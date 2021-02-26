https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/26/omg-this-cant-be-real-amy-siskind-tries-deleting-tweet-explaining-why-people-can-trust-military-action-under-biden-and-lol-we-got-it/

Ok, so we typically avoid writing about Amy Siskind for a multitude of reasons but this one was just too good to pass up. Hey guys, just so you know, it’s ok for the Biden administration to bomb Syria because they don’t write mean tweets and his team is competent.

Or something.

Hey, we didn’t write the tweet, we are just writing about what she wrote then decided to delete.

Thanks to Siraj Hashmi, the mighty keeper of the LIST for snagging it:

blocked (and deleted), but the List comes for all, @Amy_Siskind. ✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/W4ayzn2zPa — Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) February 26, 2021

Trust Biden and his team’s competence.

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wowzers.

This. CAnt possibly be a real tweet — Rev. Aaron (@CryptoAtNight) February 26, 2021

We had the same thought but yup.

she deserves an honorary spot — (((Diogenes the Leftist))) (@JoshGhostyStan) February 26, 2021

Man, what champ. “Love me some Biden air strikes! At least these air strikes believe in racial equity!” — Cameron Ohnysty (@cohnysty) February 26, 2021

Ahem, those air strikes were decided by women so it’s SUPER rad.

We are so kidding, we have no idea who decided to order the airstrike but that seems like something Sleepy Joe’s admin might say …

Should’ve used this pic. Golden Frame and all. pic.twitter.com/WQC5ApJfoR — Nuclear Nadal⚛️ (@UrbanMonk9) February 26, 2021

Oooh, a golden frame.

Fancy.

It’s a peaceful bombing ! — GM (@Gmay251) February 26, 2021

I wonder if Biden consulted anyone before taking action today. We know he didn’t even let his own VP know. I’m guessing Amy is still okay with this. pic.twitter.com/LBO8qmNg4s — Billando (@Billando) February 26, 2021

Orange man bad?!

EL OH EL.

Lol so ridiculous she and others would be screaming world war 3 about to happen if an republican in the white house — ms.cheung-hasani (@nyyankschick) February 26, 2021

But it’s ok because you know, Biden and his team are super competent.

***

